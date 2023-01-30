United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Raised to $441.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $441.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.18.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $434.37. 317,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $438.21.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in United Rentals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

See Also

