United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $436.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $436.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $419.82.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $434.09 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $438.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.22 and its 200 day moving average is $324.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 38.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

