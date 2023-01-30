United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.70.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

