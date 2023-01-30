United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.25 and a quick ratio of 17.60. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.70.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
- Constellation Brands: Are Consumers Trading Down for Rail Drinks?
- Capital One Stock: Will Subprime Borrowers Spoil the Rally?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.