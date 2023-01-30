United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.64.
UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company.
In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,390 shares of company stock worth $59,027,155 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of UTHR opened at $259.68 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.94 and a 200 day moving average of $241.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
