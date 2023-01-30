United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.64.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,390 shares of company stock worth $59,027,155 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $259.68 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.94 and a 200 day moving average of $241.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

