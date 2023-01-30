Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) & Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Critical Survey

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus target price of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 121.82% 45.54% 17.74% Medalist Diversified REIT -38.57% -19.68% -4.58%

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Medalist Diversified REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $84.19 million 8.80 $109.17 million $7.77 6.91 Medalist Diversified REIT $11.47 million 1.49 -$4.36 million ($0.23) -4.26

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Our company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015. Our company was formed to acquire, reposition, renovate, lease and manage income-producing properties, with a primary focus on (i) commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, (ii) multi-family residential properties and (iii) limited service hotel properties in secondary and tertiary markets in the southeastern part of the United States, with an expected concentration in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama.

