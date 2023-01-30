Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.21. 681,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.35. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

