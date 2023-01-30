Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Down to $4.07

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $3.91. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 1,984,454 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,721,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1,294.7% during the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 10,470,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $9,140,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

