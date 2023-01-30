USD Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $42.72 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion and $3.55 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00401161 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,397.42 or 0.28158556 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00595046 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,708,417,199 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
