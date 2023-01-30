Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Trading Down 6.6%

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 81,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 872,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VLN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $542.66 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor ( NYSE:VLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 62.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 149,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

