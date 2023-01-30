Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.17

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 1902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Vallourec Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.60%.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.