Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $54.64 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

