Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

