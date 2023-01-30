Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206,102 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Yale University raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,858,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,957 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,393,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.31. 4,998,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,367,033. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.