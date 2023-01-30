Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $371.47. 854,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,275. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.21 and a 200 day moving average of $359.94.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
