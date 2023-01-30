Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.0% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.79. The company had a trading volume of 954,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,551. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

