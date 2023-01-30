Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $53.78.

