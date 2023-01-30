Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.83. 282,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,882. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $53.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.