Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Acquired by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares during the period. Vasta Platform makes up about 5.1% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management owned about 4.27% of Vasta Platform worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the first quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.1% in the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 3,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Vasta Platform Stock Down 0.2 %

Vasta Platform stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.28. 1,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. Vasta Platform Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $356.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.