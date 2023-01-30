Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.13 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $51.13 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,182.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.35 or 0.00398352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.77 or 0.00775465 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00094063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.00568560 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00185003 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,501,375 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

