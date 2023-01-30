Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) PT Lowered to $32.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Veritex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. Veritex has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.22 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

In other news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Veritex by 122.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

