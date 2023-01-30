Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) PT Raised to $42.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VZ. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.63.

VZ stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

