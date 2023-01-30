Vijay K. Iyengar Sells 7,000 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INCY traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after buying an additional 238,448 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Incyte by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

