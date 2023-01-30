Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 230

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.23) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 211.67 ($2.62).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 194.35 ($2.41) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.07. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 525.27. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.71).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is 9.46%.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.22), for a total value of £11,250.15 ($13,928.62).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

