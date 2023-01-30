Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 62,860 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,860 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.