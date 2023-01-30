Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 815.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Centene by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $2,881,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Centene by 3.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 480,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 12.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 34,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

