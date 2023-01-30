Virtu Financial LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in APA by 385.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in APA by 315.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,301 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in APA by 324.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of APA by 297.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,523,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,692 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Barclays decreased their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

