Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $165.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average is $134.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

