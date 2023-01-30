Virtu Financial LLC Invests $3.85 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 70,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,885.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 73.6% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.29 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

