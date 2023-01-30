Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 108,727 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 387.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,727 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.5% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

