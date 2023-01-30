Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,000. Boeing comprises approximately 0.7% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.94.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $209.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

