Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,606 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 229.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,518 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 151,311.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 73.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their target price on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

