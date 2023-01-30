Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Down 40.4% in January

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the December 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 666,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 421,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the period.

AIO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,427. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

