Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Visa by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Stewart Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $836,000. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Visa by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 34,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 26,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

V stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average of $205.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

