Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

VITL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.53. 169,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,253. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.00 million, a PE ratio of -160.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $92.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.66 million. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 251,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vital Farms by 202.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $2,686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,786 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

