Vroom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 92,190 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,354% compared to the average volume of 3,757 call options.

Vroom Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Vroom stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 6,537,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,251. The firm has a market cap of $155.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Vroom has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 485,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,123 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $3,068,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 1,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,026,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 957,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Stories

