VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 445,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of VTEX by 413.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX Stock Up 5.1 %

VTEX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 373,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $865.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

