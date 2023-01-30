Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Reduced by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 128.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $440,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 74.4% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 81,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.6 %
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
