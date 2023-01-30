VVS Finance Trading Up 6.6% This Week (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $137.66 million and $665,661.68 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 69,849,621,920,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,550,002,469,758 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

