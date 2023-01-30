Walken Trading Up 3.2% This Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $12.85 million and $631,973.78 worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

