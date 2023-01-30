WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $10.27. WalkMe shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 10,050 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WKME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut shares of WalkMe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of WalkMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

WalkMe Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

