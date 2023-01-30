Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 2.3% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $268,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $153.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.60 and its 200-day moving average is $162.29. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.