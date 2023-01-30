WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Tops $158.99 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $158.99 million and $16.15 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00398089 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,469.45 or 0.27942936 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00583612 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,340,395,006 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

