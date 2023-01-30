WAXE Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $238,582.11 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $67.71 or 0.00292534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.00398089 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,469.45 or 0.27942936 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.00583612 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars.

