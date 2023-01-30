Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 5.8% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE HUM traded up $8.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $490.14. The company had a trading volume of 390,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.35 and its 200-day moving average is $505.47. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $382.69 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Stories

