Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Buys Shares of 30,908 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000. FTI Consulting makes up about 1.7% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $27,328,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 356,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $59,519,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,180. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCN stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.75. The company had a trading volume of 62,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,692. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.36 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.37.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

