Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. Increases Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 4.3% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $12,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,406,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,090,000 after acquiring an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.1 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.84. 476,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.55. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

