WINkLink (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0001

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. WINkLink has a market cap of $85.47 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00397660 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.38 or 0.27912817 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00596513 BTC.

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00009409 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $9,984,869.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

