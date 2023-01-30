Wintrust Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WTFCM)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.6 %
WTFCM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $27.57.
About Wintrust Financial
