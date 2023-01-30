Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,000

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 3,000 ($37.14) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($29.22) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($44.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($39.00) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,231.50 ($40.01).
Wizz Air Stock Performance
Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,740 ($33.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,349.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,089.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,867 ($60.26).
Insider Activity at Wizz Air
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
