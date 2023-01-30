WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WM Technology Stock Up 20.0 %

MAPSW traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,581. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

